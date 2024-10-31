HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Diageo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Diageo by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.48. 49,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

