HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HNI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in HNI by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,218. HNI has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HNI will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

