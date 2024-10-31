Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.99. 867,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.