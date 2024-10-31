Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.20 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.18 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.