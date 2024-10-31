HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HOYA Price Performance

HOYA stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.14. HOYA has a 1-year low of $95.84 and a 1-year high of $148.27.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

