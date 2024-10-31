Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 300,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
