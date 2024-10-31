Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 300,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

