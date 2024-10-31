Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 315,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.