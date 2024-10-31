Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,959 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

