Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,803,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 6,529,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,803.8 days.
Hydro One Price Performance
Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.31.
About Hydro One
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.