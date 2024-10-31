Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,803,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 6,529,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,803.8 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

