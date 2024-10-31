ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

