ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICZOOM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 18,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

