ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ICZOOM Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 18,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $52.21.
About ICZOOM Group
