IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IDW Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

