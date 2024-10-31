Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.10. 255,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

