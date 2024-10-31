Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.630-11.730 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.13. 1,262,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,863. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

