Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Immatics Price Performance

Immatics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 60,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 23.34% and a negative net margin of 103.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Immatics by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

