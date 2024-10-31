ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 2,592,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,784,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.79 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.94.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

