Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Inception Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.13% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

IGTA remained flat at $11.38 during trading on Thursday. 6,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,775. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.