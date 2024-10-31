Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Innovent Biologics Stock Down 8.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.
