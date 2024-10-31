Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.07 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.