Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.07 and a 12 month high of $588.93.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.