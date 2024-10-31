InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in InterCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of InterCure stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 7,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,561. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.50. InterCure has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

