International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.