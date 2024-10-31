Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 22 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.66, for a total value of $11,300.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,027.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total value of $11,237.38.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $513.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.17 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

