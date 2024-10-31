Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.12 during trading on Thursday. 8,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

