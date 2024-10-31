Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

