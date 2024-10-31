Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

