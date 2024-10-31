Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MRA Advisory Group owned about 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

