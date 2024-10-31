Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 1,333,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $63.91.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
