Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 1,333,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after buying an additional 883,970 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,752.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,687 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.