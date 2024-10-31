Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Whelan Financial’s Largest Position

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 19.8% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whelan Financial owned 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $48,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.63. 857,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,889. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.62 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

