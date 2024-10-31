Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $486.46 and last traded at $487.01. 10,059,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,512,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.38.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.04.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.