Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Stephenson & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 14.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

