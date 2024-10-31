Investors Purchase Large Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 70,595 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 43,723 call options.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after purchasing an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.