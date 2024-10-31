IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 317,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IO Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

IO Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,307. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IO Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IOBT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of IO Biotech worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

