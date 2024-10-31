IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 317,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IO Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %
IO Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,307. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
