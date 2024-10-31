IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.03. 2,089,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average is $230.06. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

