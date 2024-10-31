IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA
In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Down 3.2 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
