IRON Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 1,177,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,578. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

