IRON Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 210.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 1,425,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

