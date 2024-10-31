Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

