iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 387.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.