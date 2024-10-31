iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

