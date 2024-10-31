iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

