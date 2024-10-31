iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

