iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

