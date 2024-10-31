iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.44 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

