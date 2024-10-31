iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lowered by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 147,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.