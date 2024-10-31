iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

