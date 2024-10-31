iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.83 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

