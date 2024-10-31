Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 988,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ispire Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ispire Technology Price Performance
Ispire Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $317.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.84.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.