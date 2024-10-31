Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

JREIF stock opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

