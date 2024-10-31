Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $271,817.59

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $271,817.59 and approximately $113,903.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,434.78 or 1.00049146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006128 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015995 USD and is up 60.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,908.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.