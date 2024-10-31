JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,711 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1,508.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $132.85 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.